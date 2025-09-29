Saba Ali Khan calls watching niece Inaaya grow into a ‘kind and intelligent girl’ ‘so precious’

Mumbai, Sep 29 Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan took to social media to wish her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her 8th birthday in the most heartwarming way.

The proud aunt shared her joy, calling it precious to watch Inaaya grow into a kind and intelligent young girl. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a series of images featuring little Inaaya’s cherished memories with Pataudi family. For the caption, she wrote, “Happy 8th Birthday my innijaan To watching you grow ...,Every moment has been so precious And each year you become more kind intelligent and beautiful, inside n out Love u to the moon and back my baby girl. Im so proud of U. Keep shining 8 photos plus 1 for luck ! @sakpataudi @kunalkemmu.”

The carousel of photos captures Inaaya’s treasured moments with her aunt Saba, mother Soha Ali Khan, father Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, grandmother Sharmila Tagore, and other family members. Several pictures highlight the little girl’s adorable interactions with her cousins Jeh and Taimur. One throwback image, in particular, shows Inaaya, Jeh, and Taimur posing together alongside Kareena, Saif, Saba, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, creating a heartwarming family portrait.

Kareena also wished her niece Inaaya by sharing two delightful photos of the little girl. The first picture showed Inaaya posing with Saif Ali Khan, who held her lovingly while smiling at the camera. The second, a candid monochrome shot, captured Kareena with her son Jeh and Inaaya.

For the caption, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress wrote, “Happy birthday Princess Innaya …love, joy and all the not sugar free cake in the world @kunalkemmu @sakpataudi.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya turned eight on September 29.

Inaaya is the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The little girl has captured hearts with her adorable appearances on social media, often spotted in sweet family moments alongside her cousin, Taimur Ali Khan. Her parents frequently share glimpses of her playful and creative side through photos on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor