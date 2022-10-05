Saba Azad wraps up the shoot of her movie 'Song of Paradise'

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actress-singer-writer Saba Azad, who is rumoured to be dating Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Song of Paradise'.

Today, taking to social media, the actress posted a picture highlighting that it is a wrap for a very special character she played. In the caption, she wrote, "And it's a wrap on a very special film and a very special character!! #songsofparadise you have my heart - can't wait for you guys to see what we have made!!"

'Song of Paradise' comes as a surprise for everyone as the film was not announced. Currently, Saba is enjoying the success of the 'Rocket Boys' for which she received a lot of positive response.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to be seen in 'Rocket Boys 2'. Apart from that, the actress is looking forward to the release of 'Minimum' where she will be seen slipping into the role of a French girl.

