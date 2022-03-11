Saba Qamar remembers her co-star Irrfan Khan
By ANI | Published: March 11, 2022 05:59 PM2022-03-11T17:59:20+5:302022-03-11T18:10:08+5:30
Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who shared screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium', recently opened up about her experience of working with him.
Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who shared screen space with late actor Irrfan Khan in 'Hindi Medium', recently opened up about her experience of working with him.
Describing him as a jovial person, Saba said, "I had a good friendship with Irrfan. He used to crack so many jokes on sets. It was always fun when he was around. I like being well prepared and so for every project, I always discuss my scenes with the Assistant Director and rehearse them with my co-actors."
She also spoke about Irrfan's acting process.
"Irrfan's way of working was quite different, we never rehearsed our scenes. He was a great actor, so down to earth. I've learnt a lot from him. He was a gem of a person and I regret not being in touch with him," Saba, who is currently a part of Zindagi's new original 'Mrs. & Mr. Shameem', added.
Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app