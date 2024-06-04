Sabrina Carpenter announces new album 'Short N' Sweet'

Washington [US], June 4 : After conquering the charts with 'Espresso', singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter is ready to share her sixth full-length album, 'Short n' Sweet', according to Variety.

Carpenter announced the news on social media.

She wrote, "Short n' Sweet" MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!!..this project is quite special to me and i hope it'll be something special to you too.you can preorder it now!i also have a surprise coming for you on thursday night so keep an eye out!!"

Carpenter has dominated the singles charts this year with 'Espresso', the biggest debut of her career. The Platinum-certified single is a leading hit on charts in the UK and the United States, propelling her other singles, namely "Feather," to also land in Top 40 Radio.

Carpenter also appeared as a guest on 'Saturday Night Live', and took over the mainstage at California's Coachella festival. That weekend, she performed 'Espresso' live for the first time, just days after the single premiered.

Carpenter released her fifth studio album 'Emails I Can't Send' last year, and it became her highest-charting to date.

She was also the opening act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, opening for the singer in South America and Australia.

Carpenter started her career in entertainment as the star of the 2014-17 Disney Channel comedy "Girl Meets World." She was simultaneously working on music, first under Disney-owned Hollywood Records, and now under Island Records, according to Variety.

