Sabrina Carpenter releases 'Please Please Please' music video

Washington [US], June 7 : After making an announcement about her sixth full-length album 'Short n' Sweet', singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter has treated her fans with a music video which stars her boyfriend and 'Saltburn' actor Barry Keoghan, reported People.

Sabrina released a music video for her Jack Antonoff-produced new single 'Please Please Please'.

The latest video begins with Carpenter getting released from jail seemingly a nod to the arrest at the end of her "Espresso" music video and locking eyes with a fellow inmate (Keoghan).

As the video progresses, the singer invokes classic cinematic historical villains such as Bonnie and Clyde while posing as her boyfriend's adoring girlfriend in prison. But Keoghan's character is shortly released, and the couple begins their romance.

Later, Carpenter pleads with Keoghan as he returns to his criminal ways and gets involved with the wrong crowd. "Please, please, please don't prove I'm right," Carpenter sings. "And please, please, please don't bring me to tears when I just did my makeup so nice. Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another. I beg you, don't embarrass me,.... Please, please, please."

Near the end, Carpenter reluctantly joins Keoghan as he robs a lady at gunpoint and is subsequently imprisoned again. The video concludes with Carpenter waiting for him and then transporting him home from jail. She then takes matters into her own hands, handcuffing him to a chair, tape his lips shut, kissing him, and leaving him in an empty warehouse.

On June 3, Carpenter, 25, announced the impending arrival of her new album, 'Short n' Sweet', out Friday, August 23.

"MY NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT AUGUST 23rd!!!!," Carpenter excitedly wrote on social media. "This project is quite special to me and I hope it'll be something special to you too."

"Please Please Please" follows the success of her latest single "Espresso," which she performed live for the first time during her Coachella 2024 debut.

As for her relationship with the 31-year-old Irish actor, they first sparked dating rumors in late 2023 and made their red carpet debut March 2024 at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. In May, they attended the Met Gala together, reported People.

