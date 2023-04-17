Sadak 2 actor Chrisann Pereira locked in Sharjah jail, in drugs case

Batla House and Sadak 2 actress Chrisann Pereira was arrested two weeks ago in Sharjah, UAE on drug-trafficking charges. She is currently locked up in the Sharjah Central Jail, according to reports. Her family has come forward and claimed that the actress is a victim in the case and is being wrongly framed.Speaking to a publication, her family said that they haven't been able to establish contact with her ever since she landed at Sharjah airport and Indian Consulate informed them about the arrest 72 hours after it happened."We have been through emotional torture in the last 2 weeks, my sister is innocent and has been framed in a drug racket. The Indian Consulate informed us after 72 hours that she’s been arrested and put in Sharjah Central Jail," Chrisann's brother Kevin told Hindustan Times.

According to the family, a man, who identified himself as Ravi, is behind the drug racket and is the real perpetrator. They said that the man first texted Chrisann's mother Premila Pereira and offered to introduce the actress "to his talent (pool team) and asked if Chrisann is available to meet for an upcoming international web series." The family further shared that an audition was locked for Chrisann in Dubai after a few meetings and Ravi took care of all the arrangements. Before Chrisann boarded the flight on April 1, she received a call from the accused and they met at a coffee shop, which is about 10 minutes away from the Mumbai international airport.

"He handed over a trophy to her, perhaps mentioning that the said trophy is part of the script for the audition and will be required for the audition. Accordingly, she carried the trophy with her," Chrisann's mother told the media outlet..Upon landing at the Sharjah airport, Chrisann smelled foul as she couldn't reach Ravi. "On April 10, we were informed by the Consulate that Chrisann has been charged with drugs found in the memento," Premila added. Chrisann's brother Kevin also shared that they're currently running from pillar to post to get her out. They have hired a local lawyer in Dubai and are preparing to mortgage their house to pay for the fines and legal charges.