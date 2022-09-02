Sadhana beyond her Hepburn 'cut': Hindi cinema's 'mystery woman' and first fashion icon

By numbers, her work in the Hindi film industry seems quite scanty at 33 films in around a decade and a half. But the statistics fail to reveal that, save around five, all were box-office hits, and some of them broke new ground, making her one of the most popular and successful actresses of all times and a fashion icon too.

Though she struck gold right from her debut as female lead, and went on to become an "in demand" actress for everything, from frothy romances to tear-jerkers, Sadhana is most remembered for her trademark hairstyle the famous "Sadhana cut" of fringes or short bangs

