Sadhguru on Emergency: Kangana’s Direction and Performance Are Extraordinary

Spiritual leader and global thought icon Sadhguru recently attended a special screening of Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in Mumbai. Sharing his thoughts on the film, Sadhguru lauded Kangana’s portrayal of Indira Gandhi and the film’s depiction of one of India’s most significant historical periods.“Playing popular roles is not easy and I think Kangana has done a great job in this film. A very complex subject but presented fantastic. For the scope of things that are there, to crush it into two and a half hours is not an easy thing to do.”

Reflecting on the importance of the film for the younger generation, Sadhguru emphasized its educational value: “I think for the younger generation, it’s very important, especially those of them who were not here at that time.” He further highlighted how the film condenses a pivotal chapter in India’s history into an accessible format: “In two and a half hours, you get to see the major events that happened and shaped the nation in many ways. As a movie, it’s spectacularly presented. Both Kangana’s direction and her performance are extraordinary. It’s one of the finest performances I have seen.”

In addition to Sadhguru’s glowing endorsement, Emergency has been receiving widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Kangana Ranaut’s dual role as the actor and director has been described as “visionary,” with many praising her transformative portrayal of Indira Gandhi. The film’s ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Vishak Nair, has also earned accolades for their compelling performances.

Critics have highlighted the film’s meticulous attention to historical detail, gripping storytelling, and GV Prakash Kumar’s hauntingly evocative score. Social media is abuzz with viewers applauding Emergency as a “brilliant depiction of history” and a “must-watch for all generations.”