SAG Awards 2022 begin with star-studded red carpet

Los Angeles, Feb 28 The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards have officially begun with stars arriving at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, for Sunday's ceremony.

The SAG awards provide an opportunity for the year's top performers to be honoured by their peers, the ceremony gathers together stars from across film and television.

The Red carpet saw some of the greatest fashion flaunted by personalities such as Lady Gaga, Helen Mirren, Will Smith and Jessica Chastain, to name a few.

The SAG honours the best performances from the past calendar year, selecting winners across 13 categories. On the film side, "House of Gucci" and "The Power of the Dog" lead this year's competition with three nominees apiece.

For television, "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" both earned five nominations, while "Mare of Easttown", "The Morning Show" and "Squid Game" each garnered four, reports variety.com.

The SAG Awards also serve as a key bellwether of the year's Oscar race, providing an opportunity for both individual performers and productions to gain momentum in acting categories and best picture, respectively.

Of this year's best ensemble nominees at SAG, "Belfast", "CODA" and "Don't Look Up" are all nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

The guild has also selected Helen Mirren as this year's recipient of the SAG lifetime achievement award, which will be presented to her by actress Kate Winslet. Mirren has received 13 SAG nominations across her career, emerging victorious five times.

The "Squid Game" cast reunited ahead of the evening's ceremony. All five are SAG-nominated under the series' nomination for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

The "White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario stunned in a cream V-neck dress with a slit to the evening's ceremony.

"The Morning Show" actress Julianna Margulies wore a fuchsia gown along with a matching black bag and shoulder straps.

"13 Reasons Why" star Ross Butler looked dapper in a black suit outlined by rivers of shimmering silver along the shoulders.

The "Succession" actress J. Smith-Cameron walked on the red carpet in a off-the-shoulder green dress with a complementary pink snap bag.

Lavern Cox of the currently much-talked about show "Inventing Anna" wore a silver and black with a matching handbag and a feathered cape.

