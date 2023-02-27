SAG Awards 2023: Check out the full list of winners

29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to honour the year's best acting performances.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominated the evening with four wins, according to Variety, a US-based media house. It nabbed the best ensemble prize at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. It also broke records, becoming the biggest film winner in the history of the show, sweeping nearly every category.

The award ceremony was streamed on Netflix's official YouTube channel.

Check out the full list of winners here:

1. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Sam Elliott ('1883')

2. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series - Jessica Chastain ('George and Tammy')

3. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear')

4. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart ('Hacks')

5. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series - 'Abbott Elementary'

6. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series - Jason Bateman ('Ozark')

7. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

8. Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series - 'The White Lotus'

9. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role - Jamie Lee Curtis ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

10. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role - Ke Huy Quan ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

11. Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role - Michelle Yeoh ('Everything Everywhere All at Once')

12. Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role - Brendan Fraser ('The Whale')

13. Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture - 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

14. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture - 'Top Gun: Maverick'

15. Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series - 'Stranger Things'

Congratulations to all the winners.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor