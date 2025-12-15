Sagarika Ghatge reveals her 8-month-old baby boy 'discovered his love for singing' while on a buggy ride in Maldives

Mumbai, Dec 15 Actress Sagarika Ghatge seems to be unwinding and having a gala time at her vacation in the Maldives.

The actress, who has been accompanied by her husband, former cricketer Zaheer Khan, and their little boy, Fatehsinh Khan, took to her social media account to share some fun-filled pictures from their luxurious trip.

Sagarika captioned it as, “Barefoot days, slow mornings. Such a beautiful island with old trees and lush greenery everywhere. The lagoon is exactly what I love: calm, clear and great for a swim. Fateh is a total water baby and had the best time in the ocean.” She also mentioned that her baby boy ‘discovered his love for singing’ while enjoying the buggy rides during their trip.

She added, “Snorkelling, spotting turtles, swimming, and just spending easy days outdoors. Sun, sea, sand, and time to unwind in nature.” In one picture shared by Ghatge, the actress is seen having a gala time with her son as they read the restaurant menu. In another picture, Sagarika, Zaheer and Fateh can be seen enjoying their pool time.”

In another picture, she was seen walking down the beach, barefoot. Sagraika and Zaheer often take trips with their son and enjoy their personal time off work commitments and hectic schedules. A few months ago, the couple were in Goa with Fateh on a luxurious vacation. The couple had dropped sneak peeks of their family getaway on their social media account.

The 'Chak De India' actress had penned, "Quiet evenings and full days — eating, swimming, starting solids (white heart emoji) more swimming, and a milestone birthday. Happy birthday, Anjie!!!" Fateh’s very first birthday party was celebrating you (yellow heart emoji)." "Goa has always been special for us as a family, and this time at @stregisgoa was no different. Thank you to the entire team for making our stay so comfortable and easy. A special thank you to Gurnoor and Radhika—it really makes a difference when things are led with such care. Akriti, thank you for looking after us so thoughtfully, and Suchandra Fateh is definitely going to miss you the most. Looking forward to coming back soon (white heart emojis)," she added.

Talking about Sagarika and Zaheer, the couple was introduced to each other by actor Angad Bedi. Initially just good friends, they later got into a relationship but kept things under wraps and away from the media glare.

During cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding, Sagarika and Zaheer made their first public appearance together as a couple. The lovebirds finally tied the knot in November 2017 in an intimate ceremony and welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, in April this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor