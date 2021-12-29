‘Sahdev is better now': Badshah shares update on ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ singer’s health

Sahdev Dirdo, a 10-year-old boy who shot to fame after a video of him singing the song ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ went viral, met with an accident on Tuesday. Badshah, who earlier collaborated with the 10-year-old boy for a music video, informed his fans about Sahdev’s accident and shared an update about his health on Wednesday morning.“Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers,” Badshah posted on his social media handles.

On Tuesday, Badshah said Sahdev Dirdo had suffered a head injury and was taken to a hospital. “Sahdev Dirdo had an accident, injuries on his head, unconscious, on his way to the hospital which is a 100 kms away. In touch with his family and friends. I am there for him. Need your prayers,” the rapper shared on his Instagram stories. Sahdev Dirdo shot to fame after a video of him singing the song “Bachpan ka Pyaar” went viral. He also featured in rapper Badshah’s new version of the song, which was released in August this year.