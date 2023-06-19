Sahil Khattar's promise: 'Bajao' will be a kickass, mad dog comedy

Mumbai, June 19 Sahil Khattar of '83' fame says his upcoming show 'Bajao' will be "a kick-ass and mad-dog comedy", which will keep audiences entertained.

Sahil was speaking on the sidelines of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards.

'Bajao' is an upcoming web series produced by Jio Studio. The web series also features Raftaar, Mahira Sharma and Monalisa in lead roles.

Talking about the show, Sahil said: "The show is based on the theory that whatever happens in life, just 'Bajao'. It is a kickass mad dog comedy show, which will stream on Jio Cinema. Do watch it. You'll have fun."

