Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kareena Kapoor Khan Arrives At Lilavati Hospital After Actor Stabbed At Bandra Home (Watch Video)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has arrived at Lilavati Hospital to be by her husband, Saif Ali Khan’s side following the shocking stabbing attack. The actress is seen deeply concerned as Saif continues to recover from the injuries sustained during the attempted robbery at their Bandra residence. Saif Ali Khan's recovery is progressing well after undergoing plastic surgery to repair two deep wounds on his left hand, sustained during the stabbing attack. Doctors have confirmed that the actor is completely fine now and is recovering steadily. The surgery team provided expert care, ensuring his full recovery.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at Lilavati Hospital, where her husband & actor Saif Ali Khan is admitted after an attack on him by an intruder in his Bandra home pic.twitter.com/H6SRbXMbSV — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Earlier, a video has surfaced on social media, showing the aftermath of the incident outside the actor's house. In the video, a visibly upset Kareena Kapoor is seen speaking to the staff members present at the scene. In response to the unfortunate incident, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's teams issued statements. The statement from Kareena's team read, "There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern."

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter," the official statement said. The hospital recently issued a statement. Dr Niraj Uttamani, the COO of Lilavati Hospital, shared details about Saif's condition, confirming that the actor had been stabbed by an unidentified assailant during the burglary. Saif sustained six stab wounds, with two of them being particularly deep. A source close to the actor revealed that Saif fought off the thief without any weapon, attempting to protect his family during the early morning attack.