Saif Ali Khan Attack: 'Muslim Actors Are Facing Serious Life Threats in India', Says Former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry

The attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is gaining religious colours now with former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry citing the incident to claim that the Muslim community's actors are under threat. "Muslim actors are facing serious life threats since the rise of Hindu Mahasabha. Pakistan must rise for the rights of Indian Muslims," the aide of former PM Imran Khan posted on X.In India, Hindu religious organisation Karni Sena too, made a similar claim: "Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been targeted because filmmakers are being instructed to target Hindu actors and not give them work in the industry," Sengar said.

The actor is now out of danger, his team issued an official statement that reads, "Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time." On Thursday, the Mumbai Police arrested three individuals employed at Saif Ali Khan's residence after an attack on the actor.

The three were taken to the police station for questioning, as reported by IANS. In a medical bulletin, Lilavati Hospital’s doctors said that the operation of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was successful and he has been shifted to the ICU where he is under observation. The actor will remain in the ICU for one day and added that he is out of danger and recovering well, said the hospital. The doctors further said that the surgery was conducted to stop the leaking from the spine wound. They added that a part of the knife had got lodged inside the actor’s body which was removed by the doctors. They said that the recovery should be 100%.



