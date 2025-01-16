Saif Ali Khan Attack: Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Rushed Injured Actor To Lilavati Hospital At 3 am

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and a house help were the ones who rushed him to the hospital after the actor suffered injuries during a burglary attempt at his house. Saif was brought to the Lilavati Hospital at around 3.30 am on Thursday by Ibrahim and a member of Saif's household staff. According to a Hindustan Times report, the actor's son rushed to Saif and Kareena's place upon hearing of the break-in and then took his father to the hospital, Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said.

Saif is currently at the Lilavati Hospital, undergoing surgery for his injuries. Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said, “Saif has six injuries, two of which are deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine." The doctor added that there is one injury on the neck, and that is also being evaluated. "We are operating on him. He is being operated upon by Neurosurgeon Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Leena Jain, and anaesthetist Nisha Gandhi. We will be tell the extent of the damage only after the surgery is done." He said that the surgery started at 5.30 am. The attack on Saif Ali Khan came months after two men on a motorbike, allegedly belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.

After the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the attack on Saif Ali Khan raises questions on the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra's Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. NCP (SP) leader Clyde Crasto also questioned the law and order situation in Mumbai, adding that "fear of law seems to be at a low in Maharashtra due to leniencies in the past couple of years."

"Attack on Saif Ali Khan is a cause for concern because if such high profile people with levels of security can be attacked in their homes, then what could happen to common citizens? Fear of law seems to be at a low in Maharashtra due to leniencies in the past couple of years," Crasto said in a post on X.