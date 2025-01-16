Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Ibrahim Rushed His Bleeding Father To Hospital In Auto: Reports

Actor Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence on Thursday morning. Despite heavy bleeding, Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital by his 23-year-old son, Ibrahim, in an auto-rickshaw. The decision to use the three-wheeler was made as their car was not ready to leave due to the absence of the driver.

The incident occurred when Khan confronted a thief who had entered his home through an open window on the 12th floor of an elite residential building. The scuffle left Khan with six injuries, two of which were deep, including one dangerously close to his spine.

Moments after the duo left for the hospital, a video captured Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor's wife, standing near the auto and speaking to house staff. The hospital, located about two kilometers from their residence, was the fastest option to provide immediate medical aid.

Following emergency surgery to remove a piece of the knife lodged in his body, Khan is now in the ICU and out of danger. His team has assured fans that doctors are closely monitoring his recovery.

Police investigations reveal that the attacker was a thief who climbed the building via a pipe and entered through an open window. The maid discovered the intruder, leading to the violent altercation. Authorities have seized CCTV footage from the premises and ruled out any terror-related motive. However, the incident has highlighted the building’s inadequate security measures.