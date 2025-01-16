Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Neighbour Karishma Tanna Reacts to Stabbing Incident, Urges Better Security Measures in Bandra

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan got critically injured after being stabbed multiple times during an alleged robbery attempt at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Hospital officials have confirmed that while he sustained six injuries, including two deep wounds, he is now stable and out of danger. The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Thursday early hours (16th January). Actress Karishma Tanna, who lives in the same area, expressed her shock and concern over the event.

Karishma commented on how alarming it is to hear about such robberies happening in their area and stressed the need for enhanced security to prevent similar incidents in the future. She resides in a building on the same lane, diagonally opposite Saif and Kareena Kapoor's building, while Saif and his family live in the Satguru Sharan building.

“It’s a crazy scene outside as I’m talking to you… there are a lot of cops and media downstairs. The whole incident is a wake-up call for many residents along buildings in Bandra. I have been telling everybody in my cooperative housing society for over a year, or even more, to increase security. The watchmen, I feel, need to be properly trained. They are not reliable in such situations. If a burglar barges into your building, the watchmen are not trained enough to handle the situation. How will a family manage such a crisis? It’s very scary," Karishma said in an interview with the Etimes news portal.

The actress added, “I hope people learn from this incident. Nobody deserves what happened to this family. I’m sure even my building will now tighten security and bring in more guards.”

Saif Ali Khan Health Update:

Saif Ali Khan was shifted to the ICU and will remain under observation for a day, according to a statement from Lilavati Hospital's COO, Dr. Niraj Uttamani. He confirmed that Saif was stabbed by an unidentified person. "Saif has six stab wounds, two of which are deep. One of them is close to the spine," Dr. Uttamani said. The actor was operated on by a team of doctors, led by neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Leena Jain, and anaesthesiologist Dr. Nisha Gandhi.

The attacker reportedly fled the scene after the stabbing, as more people in the house woke up. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the assailant. They have begun the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) and formed multiple teams to track down the attacker. Officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch, including officer Daya Nayak, were seen arriving at Saif's residence. The Mumbai Police are also investigating the incident, and a few suspects have been detained, according to a report by the Indian Express.