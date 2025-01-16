Did Lawrence Bishnoi Plan Attack On Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai Home Over Salman Khan's Black Buck Case?

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was critically injured after being stabbed multiple times during an alleged robbery attempt at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Hospital officials have confirmed that while he sustained six injuries, including two deep wounds, he is now stable and out of danger.

The incident has fueled speculation about potential links to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi or political figure Baba Siddique. However, Mumbai Police have firmly denied these claims, asserting that the attack appears to be a straightforward case of theft with no connection to organized crime or larger conspiracies.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster, has previously made headlines for threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan over the blackbuck poaching case. Bishnoi holds Salman responsible for killing blackbucks, which are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community, during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in 1998. Alongside Salman, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam were also accused in the case. While Salman Khan faced prolonged legal battles and a conviction in 2018, the other co-accused were acquitted.

This attack on Saif comes just three months after the assassination of Baba Siddique, a close associate of Salman Khan, allegedly by members of the Bishnoi gang. Siddique’s murder reportedly stemmed from his ties to Salman Khan. In another related incident last year, bullets were fired outside Salman Khan's residence, further heightening concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities.

In Saif's case, police investigations are exploring various angles, including the involvement of the actor’s maid, as preliminary findings suggest her role might be under scrutiny. Three individuals have been detained so far, and the maid’s mobile phone has been seized for further examination. Authorities are continuing to probe all aspects of the case to determine the motive behind the attack. Mumbai police had earlier ruled out involvement of any terror outfits.