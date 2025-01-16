Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Photo Of Accused Caught On CCTV; Mumbai Police Intensify Manhunt

The first image of the suspect who stabbed Saif Ali Khan inside his Mumbai residence has emerged, captured on CCTV at 2:33 AM on January 16, as he used the building’s staircase. According to a report by IANS, the attacker hid inside the house overnight. Around 2 AM, Saif intervened after hearing noises from Jeh’s room, where a female employee was being attacked. This led to a confrontation, during which both Saif and the employee sustained injuries. Mumbai Police have ramped up efforts to track down the suspect, assembling multiple teams for a swift resolution.

Officials revealed during a press briefing that the attacker entered the building through the staircase. The Mumbai Crime Branch has also deployed seven specialized teams to aid in the investigation. Authorities have registered a case at Bandra Police Station and are exploring whether the suspect was solely a thief or had other intentions. Domestic staff, the lift operator, and security guards are being questioned, with employees’ mobile phones taken for analysis. In total, 15 teams are working on the case to accelerate the investigation.

Several politicians on Thursday expressed shock over the attack. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Shiv Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the incident at Saif's residence is another "high profile attempt on life" after the firing outside superstar Salman Khan's home and the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the intrusion and knife attack on Saif Ali Khan is shocking.“We are relieved to hear that he is stable and recovering, and we pray that tough times are over, and he bounces back to normalcy at the earliest,” he said. He also questioned the Maharashtra government over the state of law and order in the state. “The fact that it happened, however, only highlights the absolute shambles law & order is in Maharashtra. Over the past 3 years, hit and run cases, actors and politicians being threatened and cases like those in Beed and Parbhani only show that the Government has been an absolute failure in curbing crime and maintaining law and order. Do we have anyone in the government that cares about citizen safety at all?” he asked.



