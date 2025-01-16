Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor Out Of Danger After Surgery; Doctors Closely Monitoring Superstar's Progress

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has successfully undergone surgery and is currently in recovery under close monitoring by doctors. The medical team, led by Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, and Dr. Leena Jain at Lilavati Hospital, ensured the procedure went smoothly. The actor’s family members are safe, and the police are actively investigating the incident that led to his hospitalization. According to Mumbai police, an unidentified person allegedly entered Saif’s residence around 2.30 a.m. During the incident, Saif reportedly suffered injuries in a confrontation involving a knife. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

The actor’s team released a statement confirming the incident. “There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation,” said Saif’s team.“Saif sustained 6 injuries, 2 are minor, 2 intermediate and 2 deep injuries. One of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery,” said Lilavati Hospital’s COO Dr. Uttamani. The incident happened in the children's room, where Saif confronted the attackers.

Kareena Kapoor, in her statement, said that the rest of the family is fine. It read, "There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khans residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police is already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern."



