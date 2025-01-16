Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor To Be Discharged In Two Days; Veteran Star's Condition Reported Stable

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital said Saif Ali Khan has been shifted to ICU after surgery and is currently recovering. Khan is likely to be discharged from hospital in two days. A doctor at Lilavati hospital told media Saif Ali Khan’s condition is stable after surgery. As investigation into attack on actor Saif Ali Khan is ongoing, preliminary probe has revealed that floor polishing work was ongoing at Khan’s residence over the past few days. People who have been regularly coming for the work are being questioned.

Police have released the accused’s CCTV image captured on the sixth floor of Saif Ali Khan’s house. Ten police teams, alongside five specialised crime branch units, are scouring hotspots like Bandra and local railway stations in pursuit of a suspect. He was last sighted in Prabhadevi. An officer from the probe team alleged that the intruder was allowed entry into Saif Ali Khan’s house by a domestic help. There is no clarity on what happened next to lead the help to raise an alarm and Khan being attacked. “We suspect the help must have allowed him entry and due to some reason a fight took place. She is being interrogated by the local police to get more details about the accused. Seven local police teams are working to track him down,” the officer said.

The accused had been locked in one of the rooms but he managed to flee, the police said. An officer also said that they did not find any CCTV footage from the lift or the lobby to show the intruder’s entry into the 12th-floor apartment. NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule termed the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan as “worrisome”. Sule, who is a friend of Saif Ali Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family, said the actor was hospitalised and was safe. The NCP (SP) leader also enquired with Karisma Kapoor on how the intruder got inside Khan’s house. “Saif is safe and in hospital. Wait for the official statement from the family and the police,” Sule told media.