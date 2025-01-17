Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Veteran Star Shifted From ICU, Advised Complete Bed Rest

Actor Saif Ali Khan is on the road to recovery after sustaining multiple injuries in a recent incident. Dr. Nitin Dange, a senior neurosurgeon at Lilavati Hospital, shared detailed insights into the actor's condition and treatment.According to Dr. Dange, Saif suffered three injuries—two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck. The most critical injury was at the back, involving the spine. "The sharp object was lodged very deep but, fortunately, did not damage the spinal cord. He’s very lucky," said Dr. Dange.

The surgical team successfully repaired the leaking spinal fluid and dura (the outermost membrane covering the spinal cord). Following the procedure, Saif has shown remarkable progress. “Today, we made him walk, and he is completely okay to walk. He is on a regular diet, and based on his recovery, we have shifted him from the ICU to a special room,” added Dr. Dange.Although Saif’s recovery is on track, he has been advised bed rest due to the severity of the spinal injury. Fans and well-wishers have expressed relief at the positive update, hoping for his complete recovery soon.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's wife, issued a statement on Thursday, saying the family was still trying to process the challenging day. She expressed gratitude to their well-wishers and fans for their love and concern and requested the media and paparazzi to refrain from their "relentless speculation" over the incident. “The constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family.

