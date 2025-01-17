Shah Rukh Khan's House Mannat Reportedly Searched by Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Days Before Stabbing Incident: Reports

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has caused a stir in the film industry and among fans. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house has been surveilled. Police suspect that the person who attacked Saif Ali Khan may be the same individual who conducted the search of Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow.

On January 14, an unidentified individual was spotted conducting surveillance of Shah Rukh Khan's house. The person reportedly attempted to break into the house by placing a 6 to 8-foot-long iron ladder at the rear of Shah Rukh Khan's Retreat House Mannat in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Police suspect that the individual who conducted the surveillance at Shah Rukh Khan’s house may also be responsible for the attack on Saif Ali Khan. CCTV footage near Shah Rukh Khan's house shows a person whose height and body structure match the individual seen in the CCTV footage obtained from the stairs of Saif Ali Khan's building.

Additionally, police sources indicate that the suspect may not have been acting alone. The iron ladder used for the recce would require at least two to three people to lift, making it unlikely for a single individual to carry out the task alone.

Following the attack on Saif Ali Khan on the night of January 15, a police team revisited Shah Rukh Khan’s house to investigate further. Although Shah Rukh Khan has not lodged a complaint, the police are treating the matter with seriousness. They are also trying to determine if any reports of stolen ladders have been filed.

The Mumbai Police have detained a suspect in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan. On Wednesday, a police team visited Saif’s house and questioned all staff members. The female staff member who raised the alarm after spotting the intruder was taken to the police station for further questioning.

The staff member’s alarm led Saif Ali Khan to confront the thief, resulting in a struggle during which Saif was stabbed. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery on January 16. He is now reported to be out of danger. Mumbai DCP stated that the detained suspect is accused of housebreaking and has a prior record of similar offences. The suspect was identified through CCTV footage and was last seen near Bandra station after the attack.

To investigate the case thoroughly, 35 teams of Mumbai Police have been deployed—15 teams from the Mumbai Crime Branch and 20 from the local police. The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover more details about the suspect and his possible accomplices.