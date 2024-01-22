Saif Ali Khan Hospitalised at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital, Here’s Why

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has recently been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Monday morning. He is scheduled to undergo knee surgery later today.

According to a report in the Dainik Bhaskar, Khan suffered a fracture in his knee. The cause of the injury is not yet known, but it is believed to have occurred while he was filming a movie. Saif Ali Khan's wife, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor is also at the hospital.

This is not the first time that Khan has been injured during filming. In 2016, he injured his thumb on the set of the film Rangoon. He was also admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for treatment at that time.