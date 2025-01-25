Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Auto-rickshaw driver given a special gift for his effort

Mumbai, Jan 25 Bhajan Lal Singh Rana, the auto-rickshaw driver, who took Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital after the knife attack on him, has been gifted a picture by social activist Faizan Ansari.

In this photo, the face of auto driver Bhajan Lal Singh is seen on the face of Lord Shiva. Talking about the same, Faizan said, “The work that Bhajan Lal did is like Lord Shiva, so I have given him this gift, says Faizan Ansari”.

A week ago, Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

Saif Ali Khan, who was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after he underwent the medical procedures, and made a recovery, was seen arriving at his house in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

The actor was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of denims, and was seen shaking hands with friends and neighbours, as he walked towards his den. The dressing on his neck was also visible through his collar.

