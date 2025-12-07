Saif Ali Khan wraps up ‘Haiwaan’

Mumbai, Dec 7 Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has wrapped up his upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’. On Sunday, the makers of the film took to social media, and shared pictures from the wrap up of the film. In the pictures, Saif can be seen celebrating the completion of the film’s shoot with director Priyadarshan.

The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. However, Akshay Kumar wasn’t seen in the pictures. The crew also celebrated by cutting the cake.

The makers wrote in the caption, “It’s a wrap of our film ‘Haiwaan’ ! Our hearts are full today with love, gratitude and pride! See you soon at the Theaters”.

The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August this year.

Back in August, Akshay took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video in which he and Saif can be seen casually talking with director Priyadarshan.

The Bollywood superstar wrote in the caption, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”.

Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster. Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are working on a project titled ‘Bhoot Bangla’. The horror drama is likely to release towards the end of 2025. The movie marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, one of the most commercially rewarding actor-director pairs of Hindi cinema.

