Saif Ali Khan's first look from Vikram Vedha set to be revealed on this date!

Saif Ali Khan's first look from Vikram-Vedha will be unveiled tomorrow with great pomp and fanfare. Confirming the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "VIKRAM VEDHA': SAIF FIRST LOOK TOMORROW... Team #VikramVedha will unveil #FirstLook of #SaifAliKhan as #Vikram from #VikramVedha tomorrow [24 Feb 2022]. #HrithikRoshan #BhushanKumar #RelianceEntertainment #VikramFirstLook (sic)."

In January, Hrithik had shared his look as Vedha on social media. Donning a black kurta, black sunglasses and a bloodied face. Dropping his look, Hrihtik had captioned it, "वेधा.VEDHA #vikramvedha #SaifAliKhan @radhikaofficial @rohitsaraf @iyogitabihani @pushkar.gayatri #BhushanKumar @sarkarshibasish @sash041075 @chakdyn @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @fridayfilmworks @studiosynot @apinternationalfilms." Reportedly, the first schedule of Vikram Vedha was shot in Abu Dhabi. After this, Saif Ali Khan finished a 19-day filming schedule in Lucknow. The film also features Radhika Apte in a pivotal role and is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil-language hit film which starred Vijay Sethupathy and R Madhavan in the leading roles.