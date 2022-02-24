Saif Ali Khan's look as Vikram from Vikram Vedha unveiled
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2022 10:17 AM2022-02-24T10:17:44+5:302022-02-24T10:19:26+5:30
The much anticipated look of Saif Ali Khan from Vikram Vedha has been unveiled. Saif looked suave and dashing in a white polo neck tee with jeans. Speaking about the film, it tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The film is being planned to release in cinemas worldwide on September 30, 2022. Y Not Studios which co-produced 'Saala Khadoos' and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' is co-producing the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' with Reliance Entertainment and its partners Plan C studios.
विक्रम— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 24, 2022
VIKRAM
P.s : working with one of the finest actor and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I’m going to cherish. Can’t wait!#VikramVedha#SaifAliKhan#VikramFirstLookpic.twitter.com/v6qDbXypNK
A cult film in its own right Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale Vikram aur Betaal, the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan & Vijay Sethupathi. During Hrithik Roshan's birthday, the makers had released the first look poster of the film featuring the 'Agneepath' actor as Vedha.