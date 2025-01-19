Saif Ali Khan's Sister Soha Ali Khan Gives Update on Actors Health, says 'He Is Recovering'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan underwent emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed multiple times while confronting a thief during an alleged robbery attempt at his Bandra house. Currently he is recovering and maybe discharged soon.

Saif's sister, Soha Ali Khan on Sunday gave health update, she said, "he is recovering well” from the injuries that he sustained from the recent knife attack at his home. She added “We are very happy that he is recovering well. We are thankful, we feel blessed and grateful that it wasn’t any worse. Thank you for all your wishes.”

About The Incident

A shocking and violent attack took place in the early hours of Thursday, when Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra area. The 54-year-old actor was attacked around 2:30 am, raising concerns about his security, as well as the potential motives behind the incident. The assailant, later identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and assumed the name Bijoy Das, reportedly entered Saif’s home with intentions of committing theft.

The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital immediately after the attack, where he underwent emergency surgery. Thankfully, doctors report that he is recovering and may be discharged soon. Following the incident, Saif's sons, Taimur and Jeh, visited him at the hospital, accompanied by their mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The police managed to apprehend Shehzad earlier in the day in Thane, a nearby city. Preliminary investigations suggest that the assailant had intended to steal, but the motive behind the attack remains under scrutiny. The case has raised serious questions about the safety and security of celebrities and their residences, especially given the shocking nature of the crime.