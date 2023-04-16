Saint Laurent to enter movie-making under creative director Anthony Vaccarello

Washington [US], April 16 : French fashion house Saint Laurent has given fabulous outfits to the world of cinema and fashion. But now a big step has been taken by the clothing line as it is all set to enter showbiz with its first film production launched at Cannes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media house, the Saint Laurent production house will be led by house creative director Anthony Vaccarello. It is nothing new that the outfits by world-class fashion houses will feature on Cannes red carpet but for the first time, its film production will debut at the festival.

The movie also follows film directors and actors long being part of glitzy fashion shows, whether by sitting in the front row or making grand entrances on runways with top designers.

As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Saint Laurent's new film production banner will launch in Cannes with its first production, Pedro Almodovar's Strange Way of Life. The short features Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal play two middle-aged gunslingers with a deep connection who meet up again after a 25-year separation.

Alongside two projects involving David Cronenberg and Paolo Sorrentino in the works under the luxury Brand's film banner. Anthony in a statement said, "These directors never fail to open my mind and, in a way, the singular, radical vision they bring to cinema has made me the person I am today".

"I want to work with and provide a space for all the great film talents who have inspired me over the years," Vaccarello added to mention the reason behind the idea of Saint Laurent entering showbiz.

Saint Laurent Productions' forthcoming movies will feature costumes by Vaccarello for his fashion house.

