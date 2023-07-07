Saira Banu makes Instagram debut on Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary

Veteran actress Saira Banu is now on Instagram! Saira made her debut on her late husband Dilip Kumar death anniversary. As she made her first appearance virtually, she dedicated her first post to her late husband. In remembrance of her late husband, Saira Banu shared some throwback pictures on her Instagram with Dilip Sahib. With the precious photos, Saira ji backs it with a beautiful note for her love towards Dilip ji.

The 78-year-old actor shared a throwback photograph with Kumar as her first post on Instagram and said through the social media platform she would would like to share the late actor's "life, his thoughts and vision"."I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love and respect for my Kohinoor, Dilip Kumar Sahib (sic)," Banu wrote.She said Kumar, whose real name was Mohammed Yusuf Khan, was not only the greatest actor but also a "great human being". "On Instagram I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision, as also his dedication and commitments not only to the Film Industry of which he has been the ultimate actor, but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large," Banu added.

Kumar, known for leading iconic films such as Madhumati, Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ganga Jumna, and Saudagar, was awarded Indian cinema's highest honour -- the Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 1994.The actor died in July 2021 after prolonged illness at age of 98.