Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with adorable throwback pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Saira Banu extended her Diwali wishes to fans by sharing adorable throwback pictures with her late husband, the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, remembering their special moments together.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share two pictures.

In the first picture, Saira and Dilip Kumar are seen smiling happily together. The second picture looks like it was taken during a Diwali celebration. In the photo, they are sitting on a sofa, surrounded by lit candles.

Along with these pictures, Saira added a touching message in the caption on the deeper meaning of Diwali.

"Beyond the luminous glow of Diyas and the sweet exchange of heartfelt wishes, Diwali invites us to cherish not only our external joys but also the triumphs within. As the light of Diwali triumphs over darkness, may it inspire us to confront our struggles with renewed hope and unwavering courage. Let each diya, in its gentle radiance, serve as a reminder of the resilience that emerges even in the most challenging moments, transforming obstacles into opportunities for growth, strength, and kindness...," read her post.

On the work front, Saira Banu made her acting debut in 1961 with 'Junglee' opposite Shammi Kapoor for which she received Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. She received three more Best Actress nominations for 'Shagird' (1967), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Sagina' (1974). Banu went on to work in a number of movies including 'Bluff Master' (1963), 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela' (1964), 'Jhuk Gaya Aasman' (1968), 'Padosan' (1968), 'Victoria No. 203' (1972), 'Hera Pheri' (1976) and 'Bairaag' (1976).

