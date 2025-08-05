Sairat Fame Tanaji Galgunde to Embrace Fatherhood, Baby Shower Photos Goes Viral

Marathi film 'Sairat' got famous not only in Marathi but also all over India. The authentic story line and raw acting by the cast members Rinky Rajguru, Akash Thosar and Tanaji Galgunde touched audience. Tanaji played a role of Pradeep Bansode and got fame. Apart from his professional life, he is in the news for his personal life. A few months ago, he revealed about his girlfriend. He was living in a live-in relationship with her and now soon they will be welcoming their first baby. Recently Tanaji shared beautiful moments of baby shower function.

As per the reports Tanaji Galgunde is in a relationship with Prathiksha Shetty for the last 5-6 years and he was living in a live-in relationship with her. Photos from her baby shower have emerged, showing Salya (Arbaaz's girlfriend from Sairat) but not Tanaji. A mangalsutra is visible around her neck, fueling speculation about a possible marriage. Tanaji is expected to become a father soon, despite initial opposition to the relationship from his mother.

Tanaji's girlfriend Partiksha is model and businesswoman by profession. Partiksha was standing by Tanaji's side during his tough period. Initially Tanaji's family was not happy with the relationship and but later on they accepted it. In one of his interview he stated that his mother initially disapproved of their live-in relationship, especially since Pratiksha's mother was from their village and she feared village gossip about Pratiksha's caste.

Meanwhile, Fans were curious about their marriage, particularly after seeing the baby shower photos, which raised questions about whether they were married or still in a live-in relationship. It remains to be seen how the actor will respond.