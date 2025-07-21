Saiyaara Behind The Scene Video: Director Mohit Suri, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda Get Emotional on Last Day Of Shoot

Annet Padda, Ahaan Panday's debut film Saiyaara is currently ruling the box office since the release. Entire industry is praising both newcomers performances and loving their work call it as new stars are born. Recently a video of BTS of Saiyaara has gone viral on social media, in which whole team including Mohit Suri are seen crying.

On the last day of filming Saiyaara, Mohit Suri became emotional and was seen tearing up. Emotional atmosphere can be seen on the sets, crew members and staff were seen hugging each other. In Background Saiyaara song can be seen playing. Meanwhile, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic musical Saiyaara opened to terrific response from both critics and audiences alike. It took a record-breaking start at the box office with a collection of Rs 21.25 crore.

In a recent interview with Variety, director Mohit Suri disclosed that numerous industry veterans strongly discouraged him from making the film. Many were against the idea of launching a romantic drama with debutant actors in a time dominated by high-budget spectacles and action-packed blockbusters.