Saiyami Kher Draws Inspiration from India's First Woman Firefighter for Her Role in Rahul Dholakia’s Agni

Saiyami Kher, known for her powerful performances, is set to break new ground in Indian cinema by playing a firefighter in the highly anticipated film Agni, directed by Rahul Dholakia. In preparation for the role, Kher drew immense inspiration from Harshini Kanhekar, India’s first woman firefighter, to portray the strength, courage, and resilience required for this groundbreaking character. Starring alongside Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma, Kher is ready to bring a powerful, action-packed performance to audiences, highlighting the bravery and dedication of those who serve on the frontlines.

Reflecting on her preparation for the role, Saiyami Kher said, “Portraying a firefighter is a role I feel incredibly proud and privileged to take on, I was extremely ashamed of myself because I didn’t know about the female representation of women in the fire dep. Harshini Kanhekar was the first female firefighter and her story is both humbling and motivating. It's very disappointing that not many people don't know that there are female firefighters. Harshini’s story—of determination, grit, and breaking barriers—served as a guiding light for many to follow.. Playing a character like this came with its own challenges, both physically and emotionally. Harshini’s path-breaking achievements helped me see the depth of commitment and resilience that women like her bring to a traditionally male-dominated field. I hope my portrayal in Agni will not only honor her but also inspire others to recognize the quiet strength of our everyday heroes. I was very fortunate to spend time with almost 50 women fire fighters for prep and draw from their inspiring lives.

Agni is a bold and action-driven film that aims to celebrate the heroism of firefighters while bringing a unique story to the Indian screen. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, who is known for his powerful storytelling, the film is set to offer a compelling narrative that delves into the lives of those who put themselves in danger to save others. With co-stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma, Kher’s character is set to shine as a tribute to real-life firefighters, especially trailblazers like Harshini Kanhekar. Agni is scheduled for release later this year,