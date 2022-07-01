Saiyami Kher shares 'surreal' scuba diving experience in Thailand

Mumbai, July 1 Actress Saiyami Kher recently took out time for a dive during her Thailand trip. She will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in an R.Balki's directorial sports drama, 'Ghoomer'.

Saiyami has dived at various international locations such as Bali and Turkey.

The actor said: "It was a surreal experience that cannot be defined the first time I went scuba diving. It was then I realised what I was missing, being caught up in a world full of chaos. It changed something in me after my stint underwater. There is a whole new world beneath the surface which many of us don't know."

The actress added: "We humans are so small in this amazing universe. I find peace and solace and it's my stress buster whenever I go deep inside the sea. I do whatever I can in my capacity to protect the ocean and feel sad our oceans are getting polluted."

She concluded by saying: "Saving the environment and oceans should be our first priority for a healthy future."

Kher has worked in Mirzya, Unpaused, Special OPS and Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor