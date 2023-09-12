Saiyami Kher wins Most Stylish Inspiring Performer Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

Saiyami Kher received the prestigious Most Stylish Inspiring Performer Award at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The grand event took place at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai, and was attended by a star-studded gathering.

Saiyami Kher's journey in the world of cinema began with the Telugu film "Rey," and she soon made her mark in Hindi cinema with her debut in "Mirzya." However, it is her remarkable performance in the film "Ghoomer," where she shared the screen with Abhishek Bachchan, that has garnered her widespread recognition and adoration.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform, carrying forward the tradition of honouring excellence. The 2023 edition was a truly unforgettable affair, marked by the presence of luminaries from the realms of entertainment and fashion, who came together to applaud exceptional achievements.

Saiyami Kher's "Most Stylish Inspiring Performer of the Year Award" is a testament to her unwavering dedication and remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. Her inspiring journey serves as a source of motivation and captivation for audiences nationwide.