'Sajid Khan had flashed his private parts at me': Sherlyn Chopra makes shocking allegations against Housefull filmmaker

Filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan's entry into the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' has raised eyebrows. Sherlyn Chopra on Twitter on Monday shared that he had flashed his private part at her and even asked her to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10.Sajid Khan is facing many serious allegations under #MeToo over the last few years, and one of the victims was Sherlyn Chopra, who accused the filmmaker of sexual misconduct.Sherlyn took to Twitter, where she shared an article, and said that "It's High Time That Salman Khan Takes A Stand."

Apart from Sherlyn, many actresses and models had come forward and raised their voices against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for exploiting his position of power. Sajid has been accused of sexual assault allegations which include flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process, and watching porn in front of women. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday wrote to information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, requesting that filmmaker, Sajid Khan, be removed from reality show Bigg Boss over sexual harassment allegations raised against him during the #MeToo movement. The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) had suspended Sajid Khan for a year in 2018, after several women accused him of sexual harassment. He also had to resign as director of "Housefull 4" earlier that year and was replaced by Farhad Samji.