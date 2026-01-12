Sakshi Agarwal: Thai boxing in Phuket broke me!

Chennai, Jan 12 Actress Sakshi Agarwal, who is known to be a very fit person, has now put out a video of her intense training in Thai boxing in Phuket and praised the sport, saying it broke even a very fit person like her.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress posted a video clip of her training hard in Thai boxing. She wrote, "Thai boxing in Phuket broke me and I thought I was fit!!"

Sakshi is known to be someone who has a penchant for martial arts. In fact, the actress was in the news last year for performing all the action stunts in her film ‘Besty’ herself.

Incidentally, 'Besty' marked Sakshi Agarwal's debut in Malayalam.

The actress, who played a character called Shahina in the film, performed a series of stunts including a gripping bike chase on a Bullet.

Posting a few pictures shot on sets on social media, Sakshi had then said, “Bringing the action to life! Here’s a glimpse of the stunts I got to perform in Besty! Playing Shahina pushed me to explore new challenges, and these action sequences were some of the most thrilling moments on set.”

The actress further said, “Every punch, every leap, and every move was a test of my strength and determination—and I couldn’t be prouder of the final result. A huge shoutout to the amazing stunt team who made this possible!”

Produced by Benzy Productions's Abdul Nasser and directed by Shanu Shamanth, the film had Sakshi playing Shaheena, a bold and fearless Malayali Muslim woman.

The film featured thrilling stunts choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu Master, including a gripping bike chase on a Bullet, where Shaheena outmaneuvered her pursuers in a heart-pounding sequence.

Reflecting on the experience, Sakshi had shared, "Besty challenged me to step outside my comfort zone—whether it was performing stunts, riding a Bullet, or delivering high-energy dance moves. Shaheena embodies strength, resilience, and grace, making her a truly special character. I had a great time, sharing screen space with Mammooty Sir's nephew Ashkar Soudan as well. He's such a talented actor and supportive co-star."

