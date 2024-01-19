Salaar OTT Release: Here's When and Where to Watch Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer

After witnessing a successful theatrical run, Prabhas' blockbuster film 'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire' is gearing up for its digital debut on the OTT platform. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action-packed spectacle is scheduled to stream on Netflix from January 20.

'Salaar' emerged as a record-breaker at the box office, surpassing Rs 400 crore in India. Despite mixed reviews, the high-octane actioner, released on December 22, showcased the star power of Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in key roles. 'Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire' secured its position among the highest-grossing films of 2023, combining critical acclaim with commercial success.

Netflix, in an Instagram post on January 19, announced the impending arrival of 'Salaar' on their platform. The post read, "Khansaar's Salaar, Varadharaja Mannar's Salaar is here, and you already know the war machine is UNSTOPPABLE! #Salaar is coming to Netflix on 20 January in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada."

In a significant development, Netflix secured the OTT rights for "Salaar" at a staggering price of around Rs 160 crore, According to OTT Play reports. While it was reported that the platform also acquired the rights for the Hindi version, the release delay in Hindi remains unclear. Speculations suggest it could be due to Bollywood exhibitors' criteria of a two-month window before an OTT release or potential sale of Hindi rights to another platform.

'Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire' is a gripping action drama directed by Prashanth Neel, renowned for his work on 'KGF.' The film marks the first collaboration between Prashanth, Prabhas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Besides the lead trio, the cast includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, Sriya Reddy, and other notable actors.

The sequel, 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam,' is already in the works, with Prabhas revealing that the storyline is finalized, and details about the shooting schedule will be disclosed soon. Produced by Hombale Films, 'Salaar' reportedly incurred a colossal budget of Rs 400 crore.