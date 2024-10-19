Salim Khan Breaks Silence on Lawrence Bishnoi Threats to Salman Khan After Baba Siddique's Murder

Following the murder of Baba Siddique, leader of the Nationalist Ajit Pawar group, there was widespread outrage. The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang claimed responsibility for the killing and threatened Salman Khan, a close friend of Siddique. In response, Salman who is currently shooting for Bigg Boss 18 his security has been heightened. This marks Salim Khan's first public reaction to the incident. Lawrence Bishnoi has demanded an apology from Salman regarding the blackbuck case, but Salman has refused. Salim Khan now breaks silence about his son getting threats from Lawrence Bishnoi.

In conversation with ABP News, Salim stated, "Neither I nor Salman have harmed any animal. We haven't even killed a simple cockroach. I asked Salman about the incident, and he told me he wasn't there; he wasn't even in the car when it happened. He never lies to me, and we don’t own a gun. He doesn't like killing animals."

Salim further expressed, "If we've wronged someone, we will apologize. Life and death are in God's hands. Even if Lawrence is involved in Baba Siddique's murder, it has nothing to do with Salman. Siddique was not killed because he was Salman's friend."

Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi has threatened Salman again, demanding 5 crores. Despite these threats, Salman completed filming for Bigg Boss under stringent security measures.