"Lawrence - A Gangster Story": Web Series on Infamous Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Life to Premiere Soon

Lawrence Bishnoi is a notorious gangster from Punjab, India, known for his involvement in extortion, murder, and organized crime. He recently made headlines for claiming responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and for threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan over an alleged black deer hunting incident during the filming of "Hum Sath Sath Hain." Sources report that a web series about Bishnoi is in the works, coinciding with the ongoing news surrounding the Siddique murder and the threat to Khan.

The name of this web series is Lawrence - A Gangster Story, and soon this series will be available to the audience. News18 has reported that Lawrence Bishnoi's web series has been announced by Jani Fire Fox Film Productions. This web series will explore the journey of Lawrence Bishnoi to become a gangster. The series will show how a gangster entered the world of crime. Bishnoi's name has come up in several cases so far. It is understood that this will also be revealed in the web series.

Which actor will play the role of Lawrence in this web series has been kept in the bouquet. The first poster of this web series by Lawrence Bishnoi will be released on the occasion of Diwali. From this poster itself, it will be revealed who will play the role of Bishnoi.