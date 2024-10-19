Salman Khan Upgrades His Security, Buys New Bulletproof SUV Amid Lawrence Bishnoi Threats

After the murder of former minister Baba Siddique, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name has come up again, raising concerns for actor Salman Khan's safety. Bishnoi has a history of issuing death threats against Khan, and this recent incident has led to increased security measures from the police. In light of the situation, Salman has taken steps to protect himself, including buying a new bulletproof car.

Reports say that Salman Khan has purchased a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV, making it his third luxury vehicle for security purposes. The SUV, which cost about Rs 2 crore, was imported from Dubai, like his previous vehicles—a Land Cruiser and another Nissan Patrol. This decision comes as security has been tightened following Siddiqui's assassination. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility, suggesting that Khan's friendship with the late minister could be a motive for the threats against him.

Due to these threats, Salman Khan's security has been significantly enhanced, and his family is understandably worried for his well-being. Despite the ongoing danger, Khan has continued to work and has been filming episodes for the reality show Bigg Boss 18. On October 17, he was spotted on set, where strict security measures were in place, including 60 guards to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the filming.