Salma Hayek expresses gratitude to Madonna for letting her be part of "iconic celebration tour"

Washington [US], April 28 : Mexican-American actor Salma Hayek has thanked Madonna for an "unforgettable night" after she joined the pop superstar on stage during her Celebration Tour, reported People.

During a recent tour stop in Mexico City, the famous singer invited Hayek to join her onstage as a guest judge while performing her 1990 hit 'Vogue'.

Hayek, dressed as Frida Kahlo, whom she previously portrayed in cinema in 2002's Frida, took a seat next to the pop diva for the performance, even sharing the mike with her for a brief period.

The next day, the Grown Ups actress shared an Instagram post about her special time with the singer, which began with a closer look at her Kahlo-inspired outfit.

And, while showing off the ensemble, she even channelled Madonna by evoking "Vogue" with her pose.

In the caption of the post, which she shared in both English and Spanish, Hayek expressed gratitude toward Madonna for including her in the show.

"Thank you so much @madonna for letting me be a part of your iconic celebration tour," she wrote. "This unforgettable night goes in my bag of precious treasures."

The actress also included the hashtags "#VIVAMEXICO" and "#VIVAMADONNA," along with a Mexican flag and a heart-eye emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6R4NiAog9B/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

During her Celebration World Tour, Madonna invited various actresses, singers, and other special guests to perform on stage with her during "Vogue."

So far this year, Cardi B has joined the popstar in Los Angeles, and Pamela Anderson attended one of the singer's Canadian shows.

Other guests on the Queen of Pop's "Vogue" section include actress Julia Garner, Kelly Ripa, and Madonna's boyfriend, Josh Popper. Five of the musician's six children have joined their renowned mother onstage.

During an October 2023 show in New York City, her daughters Lourdes, 27, Mercy, 18, twins Stella and Estere, 11, as well as son David, 18, made "Vogue" a family affair, reported People.

