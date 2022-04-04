Salman Ali to reprise his role as 'captain' in 'Superstar Singer'

Mumbai, April 4 Singer and 'Indian Idol 10' winner Salman Ali is all set to reprise his role as the captain in the new season of 'Superstar Singer 2'.

Salman Ali says: "I am extremely thrilled to be a part of 'Superstar Singer 2'. It feels like I am coming back home. The first season has given wings to many young talents, and I am sure this season too is going to be even more exciting and I can guarantee that."

He adds on mentoring the young talents on the show. "I feel really great and proud when I listen to little kids singing with absolute perfection and I feel honoured to be able to mentor them. I strongly feel it will be a great learning experience for me as well because I too will get to learn from these little wonders."

The singer is excited to join the panel of captains including Pawandeep, Danish, Sayli and Arunita.

As he says: "I am also extremely excited to be sharing the stage with an extraordinary and talented bunch of captains. I have heard them singing and I am a huge fan of their craft as well. I am really looking forward to the show going on-air and also want to see the audience's reactions to these new budding talents."

'Superstar Singer 2' will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

