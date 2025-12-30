Salman Khan arrives at Jamnagar in style ahead of celebratory event by Reliance

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 30 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was spotted at the Jamnagar International Airport on Tuesday to attend a celebration hosted by Reliance.

The actor, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday in Mumbai, arrived in Jamnagar in style, wearing an all-black outfit. He donned a black jacket and paired it with a black shirt and jeans.

The actor will be a special guest at the upcoming Reliance-hosted event, joining numerous other celebrities and actors.

Riteish Deshmukh was also spotted at the Jamnagar airport earlier today. The actor was seen with his wife, Genelia D'Souza.

Earlier, Reliance Family Day was also celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani. The annual celebration featured numerous celebrities, including Shankar Mahadevan, Gaurav Khanna, Riteish Deshmukh, Nitanshi Goel, Kiku Sharda, and others. The event took place on December 28.

According to the press note by Jio Creative Labs, the event followed a deliberate narrative rhythm that integrated music, performance, humour and large-scale participation. Performances were conceived as storytelling tools rather than standalone acts, allowing the evening to unfold as one continuous journey rooted in family, legacy and collective pride. The event was hosted by the Bigg Boss 19 winner, Gaurav Khanna.

Key creative highlights included a Panch Tatva-inspired dance performance by Priyank Sharma that interpreted Reliance's connection with the five elements, an act by Avinash Mishra conceived as a reflective ode to the year 2025, and a high-energy, action-packed segment featuring Riteish Deshmukh performing alongside the Vantara K9 unit, combining spectacle with purpose, as per the press note by Jio Creative Lab.

Adding to the scale and authenticity of the production, Vantara's domesticated animals and their dedicated handlers were woven into the show, reflecting discipline, care and coordination.

Music led by Shankar Mahadevan anchored the emotional arc of the evening, while comedy segments by Kiku Sharda and Sanket Bhosale, children's performances and widespread employee participation ensured a balanced experience across age groups and sensibilities.

Singer Shankar Mahadevan also shared the glimpses from the event on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, "An evening defined by scale, warmth, and shared joy. Performing at Reliance Family Day 2025 on Shri Dhirubhai Ambani ji's birth anniversary was simply memorable."

A standout moment of the evening was the Swadesh x Vantara fashion showcase, which celebrated Indian artisanship and sustainability, with Nitanshi Goel walking the ramp as the showstopper.

Reliance Family Day is an annual celebration to commemorate the birth anniversary of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani. Observed across the Reliance ecosystem, the day honours his enduring legacy of entrepreneurship, nation-building and people-first values.

Marked by large-scale cultural programmes, employee participation and storytelling-led experiences, Reliance Family Day brings together Reliance's extended family to celebrate shared purpose, collective pride and the principles that continue to guide the organisation's growth, as per the press note by Jio Creative Labs.

For the 2025 edition, Jio Creative Labs was responsible for shaping the overarching narrative, creative framework and show flow, translating a complex brief into a cohesive, emotionally engaging live experience, according to the press note.

