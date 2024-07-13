Salman Khan back in his classic signature look at Anant- Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Back in his signature look, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan arrived decked up in a blue suit for Shubh Aashirwad ceremony of newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday.

The 'Tiger' star arrived in his swag at the venue and happily posed for the paps stationed outside the event.

Salman wore a black shirt paired with a blue blazer and trousers.

On the wedding day of Anant and Radhika on Friday, Salman surprised his fans by ditching his black tuxedo signature look and went for a dark blue pathani suit.

He was accompanied by his sister Arpita.

Both happily posed for the shutterbugs before making their way to the function.

A while ago, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, too, arrived in style for the function. He was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana and mother-in-law.

Guests including Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Paatani, Sachin Tendulkar and Sania Mirza, Rajinikanth, Rashmika Mandanna, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput graced the event with their presence.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian alongside others.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Radhika Merchant continued to captivate throughout the festivities with her impeccable style and grace.

For her vidai ceremony, following her marriage in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika opted for a stunning sindoori red ensemble crafted by Manish Malhotra.

Meticulously styled by Rhea Kapoor, reflected a blend of cultural heritage and contemporary flair.

Her sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga featured intricate Karchobi work on a backless blouse, complemented by a brocade silk lehenga skirt adorned with Banarasi prints in vibrant sunset hues.

The ensemble was completed with a Banarasi silk dupatta and a veil cascading into a dramatic train, creating a picture of timeless elegance.

Adding to her regal appearance were heirloom jewellery pieces passed down through generations, embellished with gold, diamonds, and emeralds.

Each accessory, from the choker to the mang tika, contributed to Radhika's majestic presence on her special day.

The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

