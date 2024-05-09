Salman Khan Begins Shooting for Film ‘Sikandar’, Behind-the-Scenes Photo Goes Viral

Bollywood Bhaijan Salman Khan gave fans gift by announcing his new movie titled Sikandar on Eid. Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025. Meanwhile, there is an update that he has already started filming for the movie. A photo from the sets of Sikandar has gone viral on social media.

The movie, helmed by AR Murugadoss, will be Salman's initial partnership with the 'Ghajini' director. Expected to be an action-packed film, 'Sikandar' is scheduled for release in cinemas on Eid 2025. Salman Khan has started shooting for 'Sikandar'. The viral photo shows the actor on the set, posing with a girl.

Megastar #SalmanKhan on the sets of #SIKANDAR as he started shooting for his next film today releasing on #Eid2025pic.twitter.com/xB3PQxryXi — Sα〽️ιɾ ⚙️ (@Bhaiophysicist) May 8, 2024

Salman Khan Shared the poster of Sikandar and captioned "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!".

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their successful collaborations in films like 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. He also directed Akshay Kumar's film, 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty'.