Salman Khan bitten by snake at Panvel farmhouse, actor in stable condition

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bitten by a snake in his Panvel farmhouse last night at 3 AM. The actor was immediately admitted at a hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai last night. However, he was discharged this morning at around 9am after receiving treatment and has returned to his farmhouse. According to ABP News the snake was non poisonous. Salman is recovering well at his farmhouse after being discharged.

On the work front, Salman Khan had already shot for a cameo for Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathan'. In 2022, the actor is expected to join forces with Katrina Kaif to continue with the shoot of ‘Tiger 3’. Salman Khan also has 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' with Pooja Hegde and 'Kick 2' with Jacqueline Fernandez in the pipeline. The actor will also be seen essaying a cameo in Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

